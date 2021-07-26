David Hendrikson

Keep dreaming of a day without abuse

Keep dreaming of a day without abuse puppy
Keep dreaming of a day without abuse! What do you think about this design I just finished? I'm on the fence about this one.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
