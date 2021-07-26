Paper Craft Car with Referral Codes

Trending designs to inspire you
This was part of a paper craft car concept that I created during a hack days event for encouraging referrals. Each Root user would get an individualized and generated referral code, along with a unique paper craft vehicle that they can build for a desk toy. Anyone would then be able to scan a code on the toy to download the Root app and try to take the test drive.