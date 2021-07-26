Daily UI Challenge 001: Signup page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone👋,
I just joined the Daily UI Challenge and this is my first task to create a sign up page, modal, form or app screen relating to signing up for something. I decided to design a sign up page for a dummy company called designHUBB where designers can meet with businesses and work independently😊
Let me know what you think. Feel free to leave feedback😉.
Watch this space as more is coming. Follow me let's connect.
Thank you👏