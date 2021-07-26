Samiul Eunus

Financial Landing Page

Financial Landing Page
Hi guys,

Here I've designed a landing page based on financial service. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma; Illustrator

Font used
Montserrat & Poppins

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects uiux.samiul@Gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

