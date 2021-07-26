Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julian Naufal

Pinalti. Website for Fun Football Match

Julian Naufal
Julian Naufal
  • Save
Pinalti. Website for Fun Football Match goal soccer fun match football 3d icon ux ui logo illustration design graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

This is my fourth shot of mine try to learning Ui/UX and designing on website interface project named Pinalti.
Pinalti is website for join or play fun football match together with club or football community.
I hope you guys like it.
Please let me your thoughts on it. Thanks!

Press L to ❤️.

Thanks for your attention everyone!

Julian Naufal
Julian Naufal

More by Julian Naufal

View profile
    • Like