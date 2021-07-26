MGOC Website Launch

A new brand identity isn’t complete without a new website ✨ The new Mittal Group of Companies website is NOW LIVE!

We’ve worked for months with MGOC on creating a functional one-pager that is an extension of their new look and feel. The site offers more insight on the MGOC company values, their family of companies, and any upcoming news.



Be sure to check out www.MittalGoC.com to explore our new website!

#leadersinleading #mgocbrandlaunch #websitelaunch #website #websitedesign #websitedevelopment