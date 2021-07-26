Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pablo Vargas

3D icon pack x8 for Figma - Free!

Pablo Vargas
Pablo Vargas
  • Save
3D icon pack x8 for Figma - Free! illustration metallic ecommerce education download plastic icons pack free star coin chat badge calendar 3d custom figma
Download color palette

Free 3D icon pack:
Gift | Star | Coin | Chat balloon | Basket | Badge | Calendar | Flag

Find each icon in 3 different materials:
Metallic | Plastic (customizable colors) | Matte

Link to Figma's project.

You can also download these assets from Iconscout.

Follow me on Behance.

Pablo Vargas
Pablo Vargas

More by Pablo Vargas

View profile
    • Like