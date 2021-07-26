Violetta Luri

"Butterflies"

Violetta Luri
Violetta Luri
  • Save
"Butterflies" editorial procreate freelance texture composition abstract animals art digital art girl character illustrator illustration drawing graphic design character design
Download color palette

Procreate figurative illustration.

Check out my Behance | Linkedin for more updates, illustration process and my work.

Thank you :)

Violetta Luri
Violetta Luri

More by Violetta Luri

View profile
    • Like