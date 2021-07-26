My Pelindo App - Mobile and Web

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Throwback to 2018 where I code and design this mobile app and website.
My Pelindo App is an integrated multi-functional application for PT. Pelabuhan Indonesia 3 employees. It was build to make employees job easier, it can receive a fast moving information and take action directly through the phone.
Sometimes it's amused yourself to see the old designs we made, but here it is. What do you think? Is this old design still suitable? Constructive feedbacks are welcome, Thanks!