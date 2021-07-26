Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 26 - Body lotion

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita
  • Save
Plastic Free July 26 - Body lotion bodycream bodylotion bodyoil coconutoil noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Download color palette

Day 26 - Use plastic free body lotion
I've been using organic extra virgin coconut oil for moisturing my body, hair, nails, and even face sometimes. I especially like to use it for my body in summer - it makes my skin so soft.

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita

More by Kumiko Michishita

View profile
    • Like