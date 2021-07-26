Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bart Wesolek

Devon Typeface

Bart Wesolek
Bart Wesolek
  • Save
Devon Typeface retro psychedelic display vintage typeface font typography handcrafted
Download color palette

Devon is a modern retro typeface with little psychedelic touch. Devon is inspired by classic medieval characters and weird shapes from the 60's psychedelic types. Devon is great for logos, labels, brandings, socials and more. Enjoy!

Available here: https://crmrkt.com/W02e5d

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Bart Wesolek
Bart Wesolek

More by Bart Wesolek

View profile
    • Like