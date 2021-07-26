Clemson.edu Mobile Menu

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Austin Williams

Austin Williams
Austin Williams
The challenge of a navigating a higher education website is finding a way to connect all the disparate colleges, divisions, and departments in a way that meets the informational needs of those stakeholders while also providing easy access to prospective students who are our primary audience. To accomplish this the new menu system is two tiered, with the main navigation menu for students always on hand no matter what specific area of the site you may be viewing.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Austin Williams
Austin Williams
