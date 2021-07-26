A. Alhayki | Product Designer

Zeyadat | Old things need new homes

A. Alhayki | Product Designer
A. Alhayki | Product Designer
  • Save
Zeyadat | Old things need new homes help online antique gcc shop barter android ios app new old donate exchange sell buy design website ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

A pleasure of mine to work on this one for Sheikh Salman Alkhalfa who wanted to help people in the gcc be able to sell, exchange and donate the items they no longer wish to keep as well as finding potential gems in the GCC market.

* To see full detail of the project and to download the app check it out on my website at: https://www.ahalhaykii.com *

So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don't forget to press "❤L" if love it & Follow if you want to see more.

Thanks!

A. Alhayki | Product Designer
A. Alhayki | Product Designer

More by A. Alhayki | Product Designer

View profile
    • Like