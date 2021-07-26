Yasin Celenk

Lidda Sportware Logo

Lidda Sportware Logo minimal simple branding logo graphic design
minimal simple branding logo graphic design
👋 Hi friends
I want to sell the logo I produced for Lidda Sporting Goods company.

I hope you will like it. 🙂

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
