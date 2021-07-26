Modern P, N Letter Mark Abstract Logo l N Letter Design l P Letter Design

This is my another modern logo in combination with Letter P and N. I have tried to make it simple, minimal, and modern. IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE.

📝I am available📝

★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com

#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam

#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

#modernlogo #letterlogo #logodesign

Thank you for watching.