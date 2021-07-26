Reddy Living - Unused Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Sharing a nice unused logo concept from a recent logo design project for Reddy Living, one of the innovative property management company out there.
As you can see, the concept idea is a combination of 3 main element that represent "Software/technology" + "Property" + "Management"
Please let me know what you think.
______
Contact me to get your logo or branding project done: kuatur22@gmail.com