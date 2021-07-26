Kukuh Andik

Reddy Living - Unused Logo Concept

Reddy Living - Unused Logo Concept rejected unused logo proposal mark identity branding unused logo concept
  1. Reddy Living.png
  2. Reddy Living_Concept.png
  3. Reddy Living_Color.png
  4. Reddy Living_BC.png

Hi guys,

Sharing a nice unused logo concept from a recent logo design project for Reddy Living, one of the innovative property management company out there.

As you can see, the concept idea is a combination of 3 main element that represent "Software/technology" + "Property" + "Management"

Please let me know what you think.
Contact me to get your logo or branding project done: kuatur22@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
