Agrifiber Iconography II

Agrifiber Iconography II custom icon set icon designer curiosity wellness health food and drink food and beverage manufacturing iconography agrib line art line icons subset icon set icons agriculture food green green icons agrifiber
Subset of icons for Martian and their client - Agrifiber Solutions. Agrifiber upcycles locally-sourced residual agricultural materials from food production. These icons pair with the original set I posted a few months ago ... just completely forgot that I never posted these! 😬

