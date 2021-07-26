Helen Zharko
Music collaboration tool design concept tool synergy audio studio sharing vibes melodies sounds creation tunesmiths inspiring aspiring creative music design concept web ux design ui
Today’s design concept is for creative fans of music who'd like to collaborate with other aspiring tunesmiths. It is an entire music creation studio easily accessible via your browser. Experimenting with sounds, sharing your latest melodies, and the synergy of music vibes, everything is possible with this Audio Tool.

