In this business card project I created a business card for the fictional design company Counter Graphic. Logo has been supplied to me by a client and this was my starting point. And work was done in InDesign.

Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/101976183/Business-card-project-for-Counter-Graphic

Визитную карточку можно сравнить с рукопожатием - слабое и хилое или твердое и уверенное. Какое вам больше нравится?

Данный проект был сделан в InDesign для фиктивной компании Counter Graphic. Логотип был предоставлен мне клиентом, что и стало моей отправной точкой.