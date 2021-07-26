Mehdi Fa

Delifood - Restaurant Landing

Mehdi Fa
Mehdi Fa
  • Save
Delifood - Restaurant Landing website landing page landing light dark fresh elegant logo minimal application flat design pizza food restaurant branding graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends! 👋

This is my shot of Website Design for a Company based on Dubai. This website is about Restaurant. I took a fresh theme like orange and white combined with black so it looks elegant.
Hope you like it guys! 🥰

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩 Email Us : m.empire7star@gmail.com
📷 Instagram : ui.mehdi

Mehdi Fa
Mehdi Fa

More by Mehdi Fa

View profile
    • Like