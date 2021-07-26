A. Alhayki | Product Designer

Dalooni, We monitize word of mouth

Hello everyone 👋

An E-comerce platform I had the fortune of creating and being resposible for in a previous startup that has blossemed into a family ecosystem.

Dalooni is for the people by the people to make a comission everytime you recommend something to a friend and family member.

* To see full detail of the project and to download the app check it out on my website at: https://www.ahalhaykii.com *

So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don't forget to press "❤L" if love it & Follow if you want to see more.

Thanks!

