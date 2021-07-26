Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Lofthouse

Desk management tool

Kevin Lofthouse
Kevin Lofthouse
  • Save
Desk management tool
Download color palette

Early concepts for the app. These are just the login screen and user select. We haven't decided on the login options right now, making sure if we go with all options they fit on the screen.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Kevin Lofthouse
Kevin Lofthouse

More by Kevin Lofthouse

View profile
    • Like