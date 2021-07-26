Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #065 - Notes Widget

Daily UI #065
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #065 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Noto Sans JP
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

