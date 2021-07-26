Виктория Самокар

Notes app screens

Виктория Самокар
Виктория Самокар
  • Save
Notes app screens mobile application ui ux design app
Download color palette

Hello!
An application has been developed that will help people to create notes and share them with their friends and work colleagues. Notes can be commented, which will allow you to see the opinion of others about your goals.
Thank you for like!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Виктория Самокар
Виктория Самокар

More by Виктория Самокар

View profile
    • Like