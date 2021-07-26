Rizki Candra Kusuma

Teman Mikir POS and Mobile App UI

ux design ux ui ui design graphic design design app
This application consists of 2 parts, namely the POS application for cashiers and transaction management, as well as a mobile application for customers, so that customers can place orders without having to come to the cashier.

