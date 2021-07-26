Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Founded in 2001 based in Colorado Springs,CO - Sigmasys is a premiere security and technology solutions provider.(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting innovation, modern and hi-tech
Business Name: Sigmasys
Niche: Technology
Sub-niche: Security
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content