Twogrid

Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions

Twogrid
Twogrid
  • Save
Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions technology logo design social media content marketing content brand identity brand strategy
Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions technology logo design social media content marketing content brand identity brand strategy
Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions technology logo design social media content marketing content brand identity brand strategy
Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions technology logo design social media content marketing content brand identity brand strategy
Sigmasys | Branding | Security & Technology Solutions technology logo design social media content marketing content brand identity brand strategy
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 copy-100 (7).jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy 4-100.jpg
  3. Artboard 1-100 (8).jpg
  4. Artboard 1 copy 2-100 (8).jpg
  5. Artboard 1 copy 3-100 (3).jpg

Founded in 2001 based in Colorado Springs,CO - Sigmasys is a premiere security and technology solutions provider.(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting innovation, modern and hi-tech
Business Name: Sigmasys
Niche: Technology
Sub-niche: Security
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Twogrid
Twogrid
We establish belief through Branding

More by Twogrid

View profile
    • Like