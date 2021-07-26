Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vasu Gondaliya
OneClick IT Consultancy

Travel Website UI - AirTrip

Vasu Gondaliya
OneClick IT Consultancy
Vasu Gondaliya for OneClick IT Consultancy
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel Website UI - AirTrip booking web design vacation clean travelagency oneclickitconsultancy ticket booking platform travel portal ticket booking website trip hotel flights travel user interface conceptual ux ui minimal india
Travel Website UI - AirTrip booking web design vacation clean travelagency oneclickitconsultancy ticket booking platform travel portal ticket booking website trip hotel flights travel user interface conceptual ux ui minimal india
Download color palette
  1. Vaction Travel - FlyHigh 2- Dribbble.png
  2. Vaction Travel - FlyHigh 2 - Web.png

Hey, Dribbblers! 🏀

Today we would like to show you this concept UI of Travel Website - AirTrip, where users can book flights, rent cars, cruise, hotels & much more.

Press " L " to show some Love 😍, feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 😊

Available for new projects: contact@itoneclick.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn.

Website : www.oneclickitsolution.com
Have a nice day 👋

OneClick IT Consultancy
OneClick IT Consultancy
Hire Us

More by OneClick IT Consultancy

View profile
    • Like