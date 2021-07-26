Peter Grochowski

SaaS/Fintech web app

Peter Grochowski
Peter Grochowski
Hire Me
  • Save
SaaS/Fintech web app management web apple ios table dashboard finance bank fintech enterprise saas design experience interface
Download color palette

User management for users(invitations)= Owner | Admin - SaaS software

------ 
Feedback, especially negative, always welcome!

Peter Grochowski
Peter Grochowski
Welcome to my collection of pixels.
Hire Me

More by Peter Grochowski

View profile
    • Like