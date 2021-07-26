Cryptocurrency Website Exploration.

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Landing Page

I'm working on a cryptocurrency exchange right now. I'll show you one of the Explore my designs. I quite enjoy playing with some of the interactions on this design. It was necessary to make a clean and laconic design because this site is for daily use by investors and traders.

Photo reference: les83machines

📧Work With Us: Asibulasik@gmail.com

behance : https://www.behance.net/asibulasik6348

instagram : Asibul Asik

twitter : @tree_ui