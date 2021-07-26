Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Galaxy Girl blue pink purple space riso print risograph riso two color pen and ink illustration drawing
Quick pen and ink drawing used to make a 2-color risograph print. I scanned it in and then added a couple more tones.

