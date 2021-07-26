SIS Manifesto:

When’s the last time you were offered a unique solution?

Was it a flash of customer service excellence, an unexpected value add or an all-round flawless interaction?

What if you could offer a unique solution like that?

And what If you could do it with speed, convenience, and transparency?

Because when it comes to brokerage, we believe in offering true value to your clients.

So, we have created products and systems that offer and strengthen strategic partnerships between Advisors, Insurers, and Clients.

Developed to serve all your client's needs with a click of a button.

Online. Anytime. Anywhere.

Our team isn’t just your industry standard.

They are industry leaders committed to the principles of service, integrity, and professionalism. Providing you and your clients, with the highest quality of service with one goal in mind. Exceeding expectations.

Our clients aren’t just faceless accounts.

But are people, with businesses and clients which they look after.

At SIS, It's far less about the brand and far more about the people behind it. A resilient business that seeks to complement and uplift each and every role-player in its ecosystem. A business built with a value-set rooted in trust and transparency.

We’re here to assist and equip you, the financial advisor, with ultimate control, trust and offer brokerage fit for the future.

Now it is your turn, to be empowered to offer solutions that attract like-minded businesses, employees, and clients that will grow your community.

We’re not just insurance, we’re a strategic system!

