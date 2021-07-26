Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dominik Zalabák

Enhance clinic UX/UI Concept

Concept of an application for plastic surgery clinic. Target user: Patients that are waiting for the surgery. Created visual identity (Logo, colors, fonts), visual guideline.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
