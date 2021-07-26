Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mikhail

Zip Cloud logo

Mikhail
Mikhail
  • Save
Zip Cloud logo logobrand logoconcept art logo design logo illustration branding design vector logotype
Download color palette

Concept logotype for it-company Zip Cloud

Mikhail
Mikhail

More by Mikhail

View profile
    • Like