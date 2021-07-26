Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melis

Teepee House logo

Melis
Melis
  • Save
Teepee House logo graphic design flat ui uidesigner design uidesign webdesign minimal illustration logo adobe xd
Download color palette

What do you think about this design? I created this logo 4 years ago for my sister's company. We're producing of dog tents and cat tents that will color the lives of our pawed friends!
Leave your feedback in the comments 👇
Don't forget press "L" ❤️ if love it.

Thanks!

Melis
Melis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Melis

View profile
    • Like