Infographic Illustrations for Mercanis

Infographic Illustrations for Mercanis infographic design infographics character design 2d art 2d graphic design vector ui illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
  1. Artboard 1 copy.jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy 2.jpg
  3. Artboard 1 (6).jpg

Mercanis was looking for some minimal and professional looking illustrations to be included in their infographics to make the designs and graphics more relatable.
it was important to follow their branding colors and keep them in the same style.

