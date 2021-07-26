Zorii Borys

Whale Seafood | Logo design

Zorii Borys
Zorii Borys
  • Save
Whale Seafood | Logo design cuisine japan restaurant fish sushi whale logo design logo logotype minimalism
Download color palette

Logo design for "Whale Seafood", Japanese cuisine restaurant

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Zorii Borys
Zorii Borys

More by Zorii Borys

View profile
    • Like