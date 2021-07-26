Jared Shofner

Distortions

Distortions halftone mouse man pig 1950s 1940s 50s 40s character design characters comic texture design distressed vintage illustration retro
I've been working on taking some of my typical characters and stretching and distorting them in order to increase a sense of unease.

