Olympics | Skateboarding

Olympics | Skateboarding jump neon sportsman skateboarding skate sports bright procreate illustration tokyo olympics
Skateboarding has been added to summer Olympic sports for the first time and the first winners are already here. Yuto Horigome from Japan won the Sport’s First Olympic Gold medal and inspired by this event I created a new illustration with Yuto as the main hero 🎉

Rebound of
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020🥇
By Ludmila Shevchenko
