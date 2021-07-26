🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Astrology and horoscope HTML website template for astrology, horoscope readings, gemstone consultancy, numerology, tarot card readings, birth journals, and Vastu shastra consultancy business.
It comes with 24 Valid HTML5 & CSS3 Pages based on the Twitter Bootstrap grid system, a Unique designed Header and Footer with an elegant and beautiful Homepage with a detailed Pricing Table.
Download Link - https://templatebundle.net/template/astrology-and-horoscope-html-website-template/
