Astrology and horoscope HTML website template

Astrology and horoscope HTML website template astrologer horoscope vastu consultancy numerology astrology wordpress theme
Astrology and horoscope HTML website template for astrology, horoscope readings, gemstone consultancy, numerology, tarot card readings, birth journals, and Vastu shastra consultancy business.

It comes with 24 Valid HTML5 & CSS3 Pages based on the Twitter Bootstrap grid system, a Unique designed Header and Footer with an elegant and beautiful Homepage with a detailed Pricing Table.

Download Link - https://templatebundle.net/template/astrology-and-horoscope-html-website-template/

