Facebook Father's day

Hey people ! 👋
Long time no see!
I'm super happy to come back on dribbble with an animation made for Facebook for father's day. This is one of two animations I made for this very special day. Stay tuned for the second one coming soon... 👀
If you opened Facebook's app on father's day you probably saw it live!
Let me know below what you think of this one!
I'm opened for commissioned work :) you can contact me via e mail : adrian@possimpible.studio
You can also follow my work at :
Possimpible 🌐
Behance 🟦
Instagram 📷
Twitter 🐦