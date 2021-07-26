Facebook Father's day

Adrian Campagnolle

I'm super happy to come back on dribbble with an animation made for Facebook for father's day. This is one of two animations I made for this very special day. Stay tuned for the second one coming soon... 👀

If you opened Facebook's app on father's day you probably saw it live!

Let me know below what you think of this one!

I'm opened for commissioned work :) you can contact me via e mail : adrian@possimpible.studio

