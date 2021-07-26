Hanging Sneaker

The concept of this design is a pair of sneakers which is Off White x Nike Air Jordan x Balenciaga Triple S hanging on the wall to represent the main products that my client sells. They are sneaker resellers and resell hyped and limited products.

This project was commissioned by matthewa436 on Fiverr

