Breast cancer awareness project

Nip it in the Boob is an AI-driven, interactive health monitoring service that allows women, especially those under the age of 50 who don’t access regular mammograms, to confidently record monthly assessments, access tailored recommendations and enable early detection of breast cancer in the comfort of their own home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQm3fFi5l_c&t=6s

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
