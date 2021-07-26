Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafiqur Rahman

Backpack Shopping App

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman
  • Save
Backpack Shopping App ios shopping bag store app illustration uiux clean app mobile ui application mobile app bag women bag ecommerce ecommerce shopping check out add to cart product page shopping app ux
Download color palette

Hello Everyone

These are some visualization of a bag store shopping app.

I hope you guys will like it😍 & feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.

For any query:
rafiqurrahman51@gmail.com

Linkedin | Behance

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman

More by Rafiqur Rahman

View profile
    • Like