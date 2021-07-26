Surbhi

Tried recreating Holly Schofield's newbie owl..

Tried recreating Holly Schofield's newbie owl.. logo design vector illustration graphic design
I re-created this illustration by HOLLY SCHOFIELD'S newbie owl. She is one of my inspiration and a great designer herself.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
