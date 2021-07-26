Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tech Website Sonixa logo design Technology

Tech Website Sonixa logo design Technology brand lettermark lettering abstract logo s symbol logomark logo type brand identity modern logo website logo technology tech app logo app icon ui colorful logo branding logo design
Here is a logo concept for Sonixa.
Logo style- Futuristic, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern and Conceptual/ Meaningful.
Logo Use- App and Website.

Need a futuristic and timeless brand identity? Contact information down below -

Email- dcuxto@gmail.com

Thank you

