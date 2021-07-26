Jessica Williams

Diabetics blood sugar monitoring app

Diabetics blood sugar monitoring app
A service to help type 1 diabetics monitor their blood sugars from the easiness of their device. It pairs with an arm monitor to alert the user when their bllod sugars reach a low level. See full app mockup video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZyZJYiJY8M

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
