DailyUI♯019 - Leaderboard

DailyUI♯019 - Leaderboard leader champion championship 019 leaderboard barista uidesign coffee ui app graphic design
Inspired from barista championship 2019.

Congratulations to Jooyeon Jeon representing South Korea, the 2019 World Barista Champion, and to all of the 2019 WBC competitors on their performances!

[ Final Round Ranking ]
Jooyeon Jeon – SOUTH KOREA
Michalis Dimitrakopoulos – GREECE
Cole Torode – CANADA
Mikael Jasin – INDONESIA
Wojtek Bialczak – GERMANY
Mathieu Theis – SWITZERLAND

