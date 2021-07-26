DailyUI♯019 - Leaderboard

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Inspired from barista championship 2019.
Congratulations to Jooyeon Jeon representing South Korea, the 2019 World Barista Champion, and to all of the 2019 WBC competitors on their performances!
[ Final Round Ranking ]
Jooyeon Jeon – SOUTH KOREA
Michalis Dimitrakopoulos – GREECE
Cole Torode – CANADA
Mikael Jasin – INDONESIA
Wojtek Bialczak – GERMANY
Mathieu Theis – SWITZERLAND