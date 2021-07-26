Rizki Haddi Prayoga

Kosan - App Design Concept

Kosan - App Design Concept ui uidesign design clean
This is an Kosan App design. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🤗.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - rizkihaddiprayoga@gmail.com

Instagram - rizu.design

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
