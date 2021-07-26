Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Signal.org Icon Concept - MacOS Big Sur, IOS 14

Signal.org Icon Concept - MacOS Big Sur, IOS 14 app vector figma ios mac os big sur app icon icon signal.org signal
Duplicate the file: https://www.figma.com/community/file/858713406863059737/Signal.org-Icon-Concept---MacOS-Big-Sur%2C-IOS-14

After Apple's WWDC 2020, I've decided to update the look of my favorite messaging app - Signal.org.

Enjoy the icons made inside the Figma:
- Apple Messages / iMessage
- Signal (original)
- Signal (new)

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
