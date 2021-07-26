Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
School 3D Illustrations

School 3D Illustrations learning education student school 3d illustration 3d art style design illustration
Recently we have announced our 3d icons on the theme of school and education: https://dribbble.com/shots/15979198-School-time-3d-icons
And this new collection of illustrations is a perfect match to them!

The illustrations show happy international students doing homework, going to school, studying, having lunch. Each composition is supported by additional objects: backpacks, microscopes, books, etc.

